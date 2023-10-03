Watch live: Outside Delaware court as Hunter Biden due for arraignment on federal gun charges
Watch live outside a court in Delaware as Hunter Biden is expected to be arraigned on firearms charges on Tuesday, 3 October.
Joe Biden's son is expected to plead not guilty to charges of illegally owning a handgun.
Two counts accuse him of lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for around 11 days, while a third count accuses him of possessing a gun while using a narcotic.
Hunter Biden has said that he struggled with an addiction to crack cocaine during that time, but his lawyers maintain that he did not break the law.
If convicted of the three federal counts, he could face up to 25 years in prison.
Hunter Biden requested to appear at the arraignment via video, but this was denied.
A magistrate judge declared that he “should not receive special treatment in this matter.”
