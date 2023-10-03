Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live outside a court in Delaware as Hunter Biden is expected to be arraigned on firearms charges on Tuesday, 3 October.

Joe Biden's son is expected to plead not guilty to charges of illegally owning a handgun.

Two counts accuse him of lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for around 11 days, while a third count accuses him of possessing a gun while using a narcotic.

Hunter Biden has said that he struggled with an addiction to crack cocaine during that time, but his lawyers maintain that he did not break the law.

If convicted of the three federal counts, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Hunter Biden requested to appear at the arraignment via video, but this was denied.

A magistrate judge declared that he “should not receive special treatment in this matter.”