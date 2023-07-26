Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live outside a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, as Hunter Biden appears to face misdemeanor tax and gun-related charges on Wednesday (26 July).

The son of US president Joe Biden is expected to plead guilty to the tax charges and enter a diversion program to avoid conviction on the gun charge.

Prosecutors allege that Hunter Biden did not pay taxes on more than $1.5m in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000.

In June, Hunter Biden reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to the two federal tax misdemeanours, avoiding prosecution on a gun charge as part of the deal.

Republican lawmakers made a last-ditch bid to block the businessman's plea deal ahead of today's court hearing.

GOP chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep Jason Smith asked the judge on Tuesday to throw out the plea agreement claiming that testimony from two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers show the deal is “tainted”.