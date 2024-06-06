The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from court in Wilmington, Delaware, as Hunter Biden’s gun trial continues on Thursday 6 June.

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case against president Joe Biden’s son, after presenting evidence aimed at showing that he lied about his drug use to illegally buy a gun in 2018.

The jury in the first criminal trial of a US president’s child has heard testimony from witnesses including his ex-wife and a former girlfriend about 54-year-old Hunter Biden’s past prolific drug use, which he has publicly acknowledged.

Federal prosecutor Derek Hines said the government could call its last witness on Thursday.

Hunter Biden and his attorneys have not said if he will testify in his own defence, a risky move that most criminal defendants avoid because they expose themselves to questions from prosecutors.

He has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges accusing him of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought the gun in October 2018 and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.