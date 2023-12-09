Hunter Biden calls Elon Musk ‘dumbest smart person the world has ever known’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hunter Biden has launched a blistering attack on Elon Musk, claiming the Tesla CEO is indifferent to free speech, democracy and labelling him the world’s “dumbest smart person”.

President Joe Biden’s son also blamed Mr Musk for spreading misinformation about him, and described the X owner as a “very damaged human being” in an interview for the Moby Podcast.

In a post on X, Mr Musk responded by mocking Hunter Biden over the infamous, sordid videos that were recovered from a laptop he left at a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019.

“Exactly what ‘misinformation’ is he talking about?” Mr Musk asked.

“The dude made so many videos of himself doing crime that he should get an award for cinematography!”

Hunter Biden outside a court in Wilmington, Delaware, on 3 October 2023 (REUTERS)

The 80-miniute interview with musician-turned-podcaster Moby was held in Hunter Biden’s art studio and aired on Friday, but it’s unclear when it was recorded. Mr Biden was charged with nine new federal tax-related charges late on Thursday.

In the interview, Mr Biden raged that the SpaceX CEO was a hypocritic and completely ignorant of the US political system.

“Elon Musk doesn’t care about the goddamn First Amendment. He doesn't care about anybody but himself,” Mr Biden said.

“Elon Musk doesn’t care about democracy, Elon Musk doesn’t care about our freedom to vote.

“Is there any time that you ever saw anything from him that has any rational defence of democracy, of what we’ve created here as Americans, of his adopted country, this incredible experiment that we’ve engaged in here?”

Elon Musk said Hunter should ‘get an award for cinematography’ (REUTERS)

Mr Biden is facing two separate criminal indictments from David Weiss, a special counsel appointed in August to investigate his business dealings.

In September, Mr Biden pleaded not guilty to a three-count federal indictment in Delaware alleging he purchased and possessed a firearm while using narcotics.

In a dramatic development on Thursday, he was charged with engaging in a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4m in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019 while spending millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle.

His attorney Abbe Lowell accused the Trump-appointed prosecutor of carrying out a political errand at the behest of the Republican Party.

Mr Biden met Moby while they both were in addiction recovery and the musician attended a 2021 art show hosted by Mr Biden, according to a Vanity Fair report.

In the podcast interview, he also accused the Republicans of going after him to try to destroy his father’s presidency.

“It’s not about me, and in their most base way, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle,” he said.

The second part of the interview is scheduled to be released next week.