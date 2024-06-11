The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from outside court in Wilmington, Delaware, after Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on Tuesday 11 June of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.

A jury found him guilty on all three counts against him, making Hunter Biden the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime.

The verdict of the 12-member jury must be unanimous on each count.

His trial followed the 30 May criminal conviction of Donald Trump, the first former US president to be found guilty of a felony and the Republican challenger to Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the 5 November election.

The Hunter Biden case was brought by US Department of Justice Special Counsel David Weiss, a Trump appointee.

Mr Weiss has also charged Hunter Biden with three felony and six misdemeanour tax offences in California, alleging he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019 while spending millions on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other high-ticket items.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial is scheduled for 5 September in Los Angeles.