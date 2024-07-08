Watch view of Gulf of Mexico from Galveston as Hurricane Beryl moves toward Texas

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch a view of the US coastal city of Galveston as it prepares for Tropical Storm Beryl which could grow into a category 2 hurricane on Monday 8 July.

Beryl strengthened as it neared the Texas coast on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, forcing the closure of major oil ports, flight cancellations and a warning it would be a deadly storm for communities hit.

The earliest category 5 hurricane on record last week swept through Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, toppling buildings and power lines and killing at least 11 people.

It weakened after its deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean, but strengthened into a category 1 hurricane as it crossed the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

By the time it reaches landfall near Houston on Monday it could be a category 2 storm.

“Additional strengthening is expected before landfall on the Texas coast,” the NHC said in its latest advisory.

Acting Governor Patrick on Sunday declared 120 counties to be disaster areas ahead of the storm and warned Beryl “will be a deadly storm for people who are directly in that path.”

School systems - including the state’s largest in Houston - said they would be closed as the storm approached. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, and officials ordered a smattering of evacuations in beach towns.