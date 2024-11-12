Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nearly two months after deadly Hurricane Helene hit the US Southeast, residents of North Carolina and Tennessee are still feeling the storm’s impacts.

Residents of the city of Asheville, which saw major flooding and mudslides, have water coming out of their taps — but it is not yet safe to drink.

Part of the reason for these continued water woes has been sediment that was stirred up in the North Fork Reservoir, according to local media outlets. The water can contain microorganisms that cause disease. The reservoir serves 80 percent of Asheville’s water customers.

Non-drinkable water has been restored to tens of thousands of customers, to be used for showers and toilets. Residents have been advised to boil tap water and use bottled water for drinking and cooking, if available. Several locations offer drinking and flushing water.

Now, officials must find a way to get the reservoir’s water clear enough to be treated. The reservoir’s turbidity level – which tells the clarity of the water – is down, according to WLOS.

open image in gallery Travis Edwards captures water while cleaning dishes last month in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville residents still don’t have clean drinking water nearly two months after Hurricane Helene struck the southeastern state. ( (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File) )

In a recent video, Asheville City Council member Maggie Ullman said that water restoration may not be completed until mid-December.

Part of the plan is for the Army Corps of Engineers to build a filtration system along the dam, according to City Water Resources spokesperson Clay Chandler. Chandler told Blue Ridge Public Radio that the timeline is a “best-case scenario.”

In an update last week, he said that efforts to treat the reservoir with aluminum sulfate, a salt that could clear the water, is expected every day this week — or until the chemicals run out.

The situation has led to frustration and consternation from residents and social media users.

“My husband and I consider ourselves climate-change refugees. We knew we couldn’t outrun it by leaving Austin, but we did not expect a hurricane in Asheville, which is over 2,100 feet above sea level and some 300 miles from the coast,” resident Mary Ann Roser wrote in Wake Forest Magazine. “Nor did I ever expect to live anywhere — for weeks on end — without being able to drink from the faucet.”

“It’s been 45 days since Helene hit western North Carolina. There is STILL no clean drinking water in the city of Asheville. Trash is swinging from the trees 20 feet high. Kids in Yancey County won’t go back to school until late November. Where are the reporters?!” exclaimed X user Matt Van Swol. “We still need help!”

His post has garnered more than 292,000 views on the platform.

“Just another Thursday in Asheville, NC. It’s been six weeks since Helene, and most of us still don’t have potable water,” said user Evan Fisher. “I can’t tell you how grateful I am for the crews working day and night to restore our water supply. They are all heroes!”

“We are especially grateful for the dedicated members of the National Guard who are supporting water distribution efforts in our community,” the city said in a post.

open image in gallery An aerial view shows flood damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Erwin, Tennessee, last September. The storm resulted in millions of dollars of damage to Tennessee roads and bridges. ( (AP Photo/George Walker IV) )

Meanwhile, in neighboring Tennessee, Senate Transportation Committee Chair state Sen. Becky Duncan Massey told Knox News Tuesday that the Department of Transportation is dealing with millions of dollars in damage to roads and bridges.

Knox News reported that the storms have resulted in competition with other counties in the state which could lead to delays.

The rebuilding phase will last for years and many roads throughout North Carolina also remain impassable.

Two days ago, the Junaluska Fire Department said a few travelers were “very fortunate to be alive” after they drove around a closed road on Interstate 40 and drove off it from a large hole in the roadway. In Asheville, areas that suffered “catastrophic damage” have brought multiple hazards.

“Please make every effort to pay attention to road closures, signage, and the instructions of law enforcement,” urged the Asheville Police Department.