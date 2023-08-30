Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives briefing on Hurricane Idalia

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 30 August 2023 11:50
Comments

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave a briefing on Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday 30 August.

Hurricane Idalia has strengthened into a dangerous Category 4 storm as it barrels towards Florida where it is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning.

In the briefing, officials warn that emergency services may not be able to reach people in the midst of the storm.

Search and rescue operations are poised and ready to go as soon as the storm passes but – during the storm – residents were urged to look after their families and hunker down in their homes.

“We are here, we are ready. We will deploy recovery teams as soon as we can,” one official said.

Recommended

Even after the storm passes, Mr DeSantis urged people to proceed with caution.

He urged people not to drive in flooded streets; assume all downed power lines are live and not to misuse generators for risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in