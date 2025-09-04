Hurricane Kiko explodes into Category 4 storm as it barrels towards Hawaii

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hurricane Kiko has intensified into a major storm over the Pacific Ocean, while Hurricane Lorena is barrelling towards Mexico's Baja California coast.

Kiko surged to Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 145 miles per hour (233 kilometers per hour), on Wednesday.

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, the storm was centred about 1,560 miles (2,510 kilometres) east of Hilo, Hawaii, tracking west at 9mph (15kph).

On the Saffir-Simpson scale, which ranges from 1 to 5, hurricanes reaching Category 3 and above are classified as major storms.

Forecasters said Kiko could get even stronger in the next day or so, but that its intensity was likely to fluctuate after that.

There are currently no watches or warnings associated with Kiko and no hazards affecting land.

open image in gallery Hurricane Kiko has intensified over the Pacific Ocean ( NOAA )

Meanwhile, Lorena is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 85mph (137kph).

However, it is expected to weaken and become a tropical storm on Thursday, the hurricane center said.

Forecasters urged people on the Baja California peninsula and in northwestern Mexico to monitor the storm's progress.

Lorena was centered about 210 miles (338 kilometers) west of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and traveling northwest at 12mph (19kph) on Wednesday.

The forecast said rainfall totals could reach 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some places, and flash flooding and mudslides were possible.

open image in gallery Flooding seen in Norfolk Virginia near the Lafayette River due to Hurricane Erin ( AP )

Ocean swells generated by Lorena could cause life-threatening rip currents in coastal areas.

Tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect for much of Baja California and parts of northwestern Mexico.

On the forecast track, the center of Lorena could move over land on Friday.

In August, Hurricane Erin battered North Carolina’s Outer Banks with strong winds and waves, spawning dangerous conditions that shuttered beaches up the East Coast.

The hurricane brought 130mph winds and torrential rainfall to the Caribbean and left tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans without power.

Lifeguards in North Carolina made more than 75 rescues from rip currents along the Wrightsville area coastline on one day, prompting a no-swim order.