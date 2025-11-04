Hurricane Melissa victims face new threat as death toll rises again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death toll from Hurricane Melissa has risen to 43 in Haiti with 13 others still missing in the country, Haiti’s government said Tuesday.

Crews were still trying to reach people in the country’s southwest region after landslides and floodwaters devastated more than 30 communities.

At least 25 deaths were reported in the southwestern coastal town of Petit-Goâve, one of the hardest hit communities.

The Category 5 storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, flooded nearly 12,000 homes and destroyed nearly 200 others after its outer bands battered Haiti last week. Numerous roads remain inaccessible.

The government warned there’s a drinking water shortage in several communities, and that it will soon distribute seeds and tools to farmers facing major agricultural losses.

open image in gallery People walk through a flooded street following Hurricane Melissa in Petit-Goave, 68km southwest of Port-au-Prince, on October 30, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

More than 1,700 people remain in shelters.

Meanwhile, in nearby Jamaica, crews were trying to reach more than two dozen communities that remained cut off since Melissa made landfall on Oct. 28.

The storm killed at least 32 people in Jamaica, with officials warning that number would rise.

Mike Bassett, head of the Christian disaster relief and development organization World Vision International, said a potential humanitarian crisis could unfold if aid is not delivered quickly.

“I have been doing this for over 10 years, and I have never seen anything like this,” Bassett said Tuesday while in Jamaica.

He said that while visiting hurricane-ravaged communities like Chester Castle and Cambridge, people were seen bathing in a river and harvesting its water for drinking because of a lack of electricity and water supply in the hurricane’s aftermath.

open image in gallery Residents wade through a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Petit-Goave, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 ( AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph )

World Vision is among a growing list of international aid agencies and volunteers that are working independently and with Jamaican officials to administer aid.

“The relief flights are coming in fast and furious and there is no shortage of supplies,” said Transport and Energy Minister Daryl Vaz, who is the co-chair of the special committee established to streamline the government’s relief and recovery efforts.

Pearnel Charles Jr., who leads Jamaica’s Social Security Ministry, said the relief effort is being ramped up.

“We are coordinating with every available resource,” said Charles, who rejected complaints that not enough was being done to get aid to storm survivors fast enough.