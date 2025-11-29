Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions are still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, one month after the category 5 storm devastated the Caribbean.

At least 106 people died when the record-breaking tropical cyclone ripped through the region, leaving at least $10bn worth of damage in its wake.

Dubbed the “storm of the century”, the UN estimates that at least six million people were impacted by the flooding and 185mph winds that ensued after it made landfall at the end of October. At least 735,000 people were evacuated in Cuba alone.

One month on, despite international efforts to help, agencies have told The Independent the situation on the ground is still catastrophic.

In Cuba, queues for fuel now last for days, food is scarce, and only 40 per cent of the country has electricity with even major cities only getting between 4 to 6 hours per day, according to the International Federation for the Red Cross. Fuel and power shortages are leading to severely disrupted lives, with people unable to refrigerate food.

open image in gallery Homes destroyed by Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, Jamaica ( REUTERS )

Water shortages and viral diseases have spread like wildfire, Nicolas Segura, the IFRC's disaster risk management coordinator for Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, said.

There are 700 new cases of chikungunya every day, with over 50,000 people hospitalised with the condition caused by mosquitoes in the aftermath of the disaster.

“The sea penetrated almost 100m to 200m in some places,” Segura explained. “Their houses were fully flooded and there is now an outbreak of arboviral diseases. There is zika, dengue, chikungunya.”

The Red Cross operated through the eye of the hurricane as it made landfall on 29 October in Cuba. Segura described scenes of utter destruction, including mighty trees snapped like branches and concrete houses flattened. “It’s like everything was cut with blades,” he said.

open image in gallery At least 106 people were killed in the aftermath of the disaster ( AP )

Over 53,000 people have been unable to return to their homes, according to the United Nations, including 7,500 living in official shelters.

Segura said his teams are reaching 1,500 families, amounting to 5,050 individuals. But the number of people in need is over 2 million. Having launched a fundraising appeal to help 100,000 people for £15m, only 16 per cent of the necessary financial support has been raised. Sanctions are crippling the country, complicating matters further.

The mental health of children has also been affected. “You can see the fear in their eyes when they tell you about the noise of the wind,” he said. While psychosocial support and mental health activities have been provided for many young people, many are still struggling.

“One 13-year-old told me that he felt guilty all the time for what had happened,” Segura continued. “He couldn’t explain why, but he said: ‘I don’t know why it happened, but I know it was my fault.’ It’s amazing how a few hours can leave such a lasting impact.”

open image in gallery Cuba needs international support, the Red Cross has urged ( Nicolas Segura )

In Jamaica, experts have suggested that rebuilding and reconstruction could take over a decade, with over $10bn worth of damage wrought on the Caribbean island. At least 45 people were killed, and thousands have reportedly been left homeless.

“Some of them only had the shirts on their backs,” Kamisha Swabe, a Jamaican national and national response coordinator for Project Hop,e said. Over 40 per cent of Jamaica’s health system was left with some damage, she said.

“When you drive along the road, cell towers that the metal has completely been twisted up, concrete light poles have just been smashed on the ground,” she described. “There are wooden light poles completely cracked. Lush parts of Jamaica look like winter in the UK, as if all the leaves have fallen off.”

Some people were forced to beg in the aftermath of the disaster.

open image in gallery In this handout satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Melissa churns northwest through the Caribbean Sea ( Getty Images )

“While Jamaica has had issues with poverty in some places over the years, you don't usually drive around and see people just with their hand out asking for water, asking for tarps, anything that you have so that they can try to survive,” Swabe explained. “In the immediate aftermath, that was the reality.”

Diseases have been rampant on the island too, with some people dying in the days following Melissa making landfall due to the spread of diseases.

“It’s not just the wind and water damage, but the hurricane also triggered post-disaster public health emergencies, including Leptospirosis outbreak which has been linked to contaminated floodwaters,” Swabe explained.

“This is now responsible for confirmed cases and deaths in the weeks after the hurricane made landfall. Some tried to repair their houses and stepped on nails, and we’ve also had at least one or two confirmed deaths from Tetanus.”

open image in gallery An aerial view of destroyed buildings following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica ( AFP via Getty Images )

At least 43 people were also killed in Haiti, where flooding caused by the outer bands of the storm.

Segura says that a spirit of “solidarity” and resilience has helped keep people strong. But international support is needed.

“Changing someone’s life is about giving them dignity,” he said. “People are eager to lead, they are eager to support each other. But they also need support in turn. They want to show the world who they really are, because they are incredible people.”