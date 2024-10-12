Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1728716704

Hurricane Milton death toll rises to 17 with 1.8m still without power as flooding threat to last ‘weeks’: Live

Wind and storm surge warnings for Milton have been discontinued but hazards in the hurricane’s aftermath remain

Julia Musto,Stuti Mishra
Saturday 12 October 2024 08:05
CNN host gets hit by flying debris live on air while covering Hurricane Milton

At least 17 people have died after Hurricane Milton devastated Florida, as forecasters warned that the threat of flooding will remain in place for "days to weeks".

Authorities and residents are assessing the extent of the damage from the storm, with those in the west-central region the worst impacted.

Around 1.8 million homes and businesses in Florida still without power early on Saturday, .

More than 50,000 linemen have been deployed in an effort to restore power, governor Ron DeSantis said.

A phosphate mine operator warned that during the storm its facility dumped thousands of gallons of pollution into Tampa Bay as drains overflowed.

Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, spawning dozens of tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and devastating storm surge.

Six people were killed in St Lucie County retirement village after a dozen twisters spawned in the region within 20 minutes.

Ferocious winds caused a crane to collapse into The Tampa Bay Times in St Petersburg, while the Tampa Bay Rays said the roof of their Tropicana Field stadium was badly damaged.

1728716704

Aerial photos show destroyed houses in Florida after Hurricane Milton

Aerial view of destroyed houses in Port St Lucie, Florida, after a tornado hit the area and caused severe damage as Hurricane Milton swept through Florida
Aerial view of destroyed houses in Port St Lucie, Florida, after a tornado hit the area and caused severe damage as Hurricane Milton swept through Florida (AFP via Getty Images)
Neighbourhoods destroyed by tornadoes are seen in this aerial photo in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
Neighbourhoods destroyed by tornadoes are seen in this aerial photo in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton (AP)
Neighbourhoods destroyed by tornadoes are seen in this aerial photo in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
Neighbourhoods destroyed by tornadoes are seen in this aerial photo in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton (AP)
Stuti Mishra12 October 2024 08:05
1728714600

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue have saved 104 pets so far

Stuti Mishra12 October 2024 07:30
1728712320

‘Significant river flooding' expected to continue for the coming days to weeks

Hurricane Milton has exited Florida but the risk of flooding from overflowing rivers is expected to continue for days to weeks, the National Weather Service has warned.

"Widespread moderate and major flooding is occurring in Central Florida and St Johns River Basin, with record flooding occurring or forecast to occur at four locations," the

Southeast River Forecast Center (SERFC) of NWS said.

"River flooding is expected to last for days to weeks."

While little to no rain is expected in the Southeast for the next several days, river levels are expected to continue rising at many locations due to routed flows from rain that already fell.

Map shows rivers under flood warnings
Map shows rivers under flood warnings (NWS)
Stuti Mishra12 October 2024 06:52
1728711000

There’s no immediate tropical threat to Florida after Milton

Social media rumors about another storm hitting Florida are untrue, FOX 13 Tampa meteorologists stressed Friday.

“Let’s put it this way: could something develop in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and end up over us in ten days? It’s not a zero percent chance,” Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said. “But of all the things that could happen, I would say it’s less than 5 or 10 percent.”

Dellegatto emphasized that nothing is currently brewing in the Caribbean Sea, adding that “there’s not even a cloud there.”

Stuti Mishra12 October 2024 06:30
1728709200

Sailboat owner says ‘all hell broke loose’ while riding out Milton with cat

Longtime Floridian Lenny Lopez told CNN Friday that he feared losing his sailboat after riding out Hurricane Milton at a marina in Ruskin near Tampa Bay.

He was with his cat, Roscoe.

Lopez said Milton’s winds shifted late Wednesday, and “all hell broke loose.”

“This storm was blowing so hard that the water was flat, but the wind just shook you like a rag doll,” said Lopez.

Julia Musto12 October 2024 06:00
1728707400

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport sustains loss of entire roof over concourse B

Julia Musto12 October 2024 05:30
1728705600

Florida Senator Rick Scott promises state will recover: ‘We will rebuild even stronger'

Julia Musto12 October 2024 05:00
1728704348

Phosphate mine spill in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Milton

The owner of a major phosphate mine disclosed that pollution spilled into Tampa Bay during the hurricane.

The Mosaic Company said in a statement that heavy rains from the storm overwhelmed a collection system at its Riverview site, pushing excess water out of a manhole and into discharges that lead to the bay. The company said the leak was fixed on Thursday.

Mosaic said the spill likely exceeded a 17,500-gallon minimum reporting standard, though it did not provide a figure for what the total volume might have been.

Stuti Mishra12 October 2024 04:39
1728703857

Congressman tours Holmes Beach destruction: ‘Heartbreaking'

Julia Musto12 October 2024 04:30
1728702057

91-year-old woman rescued from Hillsborough County home

Julia Musto12 October 2024 04:00

