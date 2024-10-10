Hurricane Milton live updates: Florida surveys ‘tragic’ damage in wake of monster storm, dozens of tornadoes
Multiple fatalities have already been reported as Hurricane Milton continues to wreak havoc as it moves off Florida’s east coast
At least 13 people have died after Hurricane Milton devastated portions of Florida, leaving residents waking up to survey the damage.
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, bringing multiple tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and devastating storm surge.
Four people in St Lucie County retirement village have been killed by tornadoes brought on by the hurricane after a dozen twisters spawned in the region within 20 minutes.
Ferocious winds caused a crane to collapse into the The Tampa Bay Times in St Petersburg, while the roof of Tropicana Field baseball stadium has been left in disrepair.
More than 3.3m homes and businesses in Florida have been left powerless, with those in the west-central region the worst impacted.
Evacuation alerts were blasted out to millions, with Bradenton Police Chief Melanie issuing a bleak prognosis for those who neglected advice. “What we’ll probably be finding in the morning are bodies,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Thursday morning.
After landfall, Milton has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and is moving off Florida’s east coast – with residents still battling against brutal winds and storm surge.
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission warns of alligators, snakes in flooded areas
Venice Beach gets feet of sand from Hurricane Milton
Treasure Island sewer system remains inoperational
Senator Rick Scott tours damage in Punta Gorda
Around 70 percent of Pinellas County is still without power
About 70 percent of Pinellas County is still without power Thursday, according to Duke Energy’s Jeff Baker.
“This will be a lengthy restoration,” he said.
Some residents could experience outages for a week or even longer.
Miami Coast Guard crews fly over Florida’s west coast
All Milton warnings have been discontinued
The National Hurricane Center has discontinued all storm surge and tropical storm warnings related to Milton.
The storm is now a post-tropical cyclone.
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to cooler in Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Milton death toll rises to 13
At least four people died in Volusia County after Hurricane Milton hit Florida, officials said Thursday.
“I had the ability to traverse the county last night, prior to and when the eye came ashore and I can tell you, we are in for a long recovery, but we need your help to get it done,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters.
The announcement brings the death toll up to 13.
Pasco Sheriff rescues 60 people from flooding
