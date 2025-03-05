Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Employees at a Mexican restaurant in Ohio have expressed outrage after a server was left a note calling for their deportation – instead of a tip.

The message was left at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina on East Broad Street, Columbus, on Sunday to a server known only as Ricardo.

A photo of the bill, which came out to $87.84, was shared on social media by an employee and has since gone viral. In the section where the customer typically fills in the gratuity, this customer left a note in the tip section reading: “Zero. You suck.”

“I hope Trump deports you!!!,” was scrawled in block capitals on the signature line, a nod to President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown since returning to the White House last month.

The server only works at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina on Sundays and also holds down a second job, the restaurant’s head of marketing Fabio Oribo told NBC4.

open image in gallery Undated photograph of Cazuelas Mexican Cantina on East Broad Street in Columbus, Ohio ( Cazuelas Mexican Cantina/Facebook )

Oribo said he believed the customer became disgruntled following a dispute involving a coupon.

“It’s just not right, just not right,” Oribo said. “He’s a really good person and like I said, we all here, like, come here every day to do our job, which is to serve people and have a good time.”

Cazuelas Mexican Cantina released a statement on Monday rallying behind their employee and calling the community to stand against hate.

“At Cazuelas Mexican Cantina, we believe in the power of respect, tolerance and acceptance. Recently, one of our team members faced an unacceptable situation, and we stand firmly against any form of hate or discrimination,” it read. “Together, we will continue to create a welcoming space for everyone. Thank you for your unwavering support!”

open image in gallery The message was left at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina on East Broad Street, Columbus , on Sunday to a server known only as Ricardo ( Facebook )

Century 21 confirmed that the customer was formerly an employee and has since been terminated.

“After investigating the situation and connecting with the respective broker, as all companies affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand are independently owned and operated, we can confirm that this agent is no longer affiliated with the brand,” the company said in a statement to NBC4.

A GoFundMe fundraiser had been set up for the server by a woman claiming to be a loyal customer at the restaurant. It had raised more than $14,300 dollars by Wednesday afternoon.

“They enjoyed the food. They enjoyed the service. And then, instead of tipping, they decided to show their true colors in the most disgusting way possible,” the organizer said.

The woman, who shared screenshots of an exchange with Oribo, said she is in contact with Cazuelas Mexican Cantina’s management and “that 100% of the funds raised go directly to Ricardo.”

A “Celebrate Ricardo” event has been scheduled for Sunday, the fundraiser organizer stated. More than 30 people had expressed interest in attending by Wednesday afternoon, according to its event page on Facebook.

The Independent has contacted Cazuelas Mexican Cantina for more information.