Family says ICE agents smashed car window to take man seeking asylum

A family is locked in a tense standoff with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after agents allegedly smashed a car window and detained a man who, the family asserts, is an asylum seeker.

The incident, which took place on Monday, has raised serious questions about the agency’s procedures and targeting practices.

Juan Francisco Mendez was reportedly on his way to a dental appointment when ICE agents intercepted his vehicle. According to the family’s lawyer, Ondine Galvez-Sniffin, agents used a hammer to break the car window before apprehending Mendez and his wife. Galvez-Sniffin told The Associated Press that the agents initially claimed they were searching for a different individual, but proceeded to detain Mendez despite the apparent case of mistaken identity.

The family and their legal representation are now demanding answers from ICE regarding the aggressive tactics employed during the arrest and the justification for Mendez’s detention, particularly given his pending asylum application.

The incident, recorded on video by Mendez's wife Marilu Domingo Ortiz, shows ICE agents using a hammer to smash the car window and then grab Ortiz. The family believes Mendez is being held at a facility in Dover, New Hampshire.

“When I arrived on the scene, my client's wife was sobbing. She was crying. She was shaking,” Galvez-Sniffin said, adding that Mendez yelled “Help Me” in Spanish as he was driven away in handcuffs.

“I walked over to the car and I see the busted window, the glass all over the back seat, and I was shocked,” the lawyer added. “I’ve been doing immigration work for 27 years and this was the first time that I saw such violent drastic measures being taken.”

open image in gallery This image taken from video provided by Marilu Domingo Ortiz shows ICE agent smashing the window of a car to arrest a man who they claim was in the process of applying for asylum, in New Bedford, Mass., Monday, April 14, 2025. (Marilu Domingo Ortiz via AP) ( Marilu Domingo Ortiz )

A spokesman for ICE did not return repeated messages seeking comment.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, in a post on X, said the incident “raises questions that require clear answers," including why local police weren't alerted beforehand. He also questioned whether ICE agents are targeting criminals as the Trump administration promised or are “engaging in an indiscriminate round-up of individuals with uncertain immigration status.”

Ortiz and her 9-year-old son have already been given protection under an asylum status over fears of facing persecution if they returned home to Guatemala.

Galvez-Sniffin said Mendez had been in the country for four years and worked in the seafood industry in New Bedford. He had no criminal record, she said, and was in the process of applying for asylum. He had been fingerprinted in December, she said, adding nothing turned up in terms of a criminal record.

“There really was no reason to treat him the way that he and his wife were treated.” Galvez-Sniffin said, adding that agents refused to look at the paperwork showing he had applied for asylum.

“My biggest concern, his family's biggest concern is getting him back,” she said. “He has no criminal background and everything to stay for in this country.”

open image in gallery Marilu Domingo Ortiz, whose husband was taken into custody by ICE agents after they smashed a window of their family car, shows a photograph of her spouse, Juan Francisco Mendez, at their home, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in New Bedford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The incident comes as the governor and law enforcement officials in New England have raised concerns about the tactics ICE is using to detain people.

Last month, ICE agent Brian Sullivan took Wilson Martell-Lebron, 49, into custody as he was leaving court. Boston Municipal Court Judge Mark Summerville found Sullivan in contempt, arguing that he deprived Martell-Lebron of his rights to due process and fair trial.

That case has since been dropped but the detention outside court while Martell-Lebron was on trial prompted Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden to call the actions of ICE “troubling and extraordinarily reckless.”

Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk of Turkey, 30, also is challenging her detention by ICE. A video account shows her walking on a street in a Boston suburb as she is surrounded by immigration officials. Ozturk is heard screaming as they take her cellphone and is seen getting handcuffed. Her lawyers have called for her immediate release.