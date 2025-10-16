ICE announces it arrested a suburban Chicago cop and claims he’s in the US illegally
Radule Bojovic overstayed a tourist visa a decade ago, the Department of Homeland Security said
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a police officer in a Chicago suburb Thursday who they say is in the country illegally after overstaying his visa.
Hanover Park Police Officer Radule Bojovic was “encountered during a targeted enforcement action” during ICE’s immigration-focused operation in Illinois, which has been nicknamed Operation Midway Blitz.
The Department of Homeland Security said Bojovic, originally from Montenegro, has been in the U.S. illegally after overstaying a tourist visa that expired in 2015.
The Hanover Park Police Department shared the news of Bojovic’s graduation from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy in an August Facebook post, writing that he would begin “an intensive 15 weeks of field training and evaluation as he continues preparing to serve the Hanover Park community.”
“Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years — what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.
This is a breaking news story...
