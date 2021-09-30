Snow delivered to winter-loving dog to have one last play on her death bed

A winter-loving, terminally ill dog in Utah's Salt Lake City got to relive her puppy days one last time on her death bed after her human parents built her a snowbank.

One of Maggie's parents, Elijah Lee Saltzgaber, had put up a social media post last Friday requesting a shaved ice machine.

"Unique request. Does anyone have a shaved ice machine they have out away for the season? Our sweet dog is passing of cancer on Monday, we want to build her one last snowbank to roll in," he wrote on Facebook.

The couple were hoping to collect between 10 to 20 gallons and were willing to pay and pick up on Monday morning.

They had decided to put down Maggie on Monday afternoon.

Following the request, Salt Lake Country Parks and Recreation made their wish come true by donating gallons of ice for the dog.

Sharing photos of Maggie's last playtime, the recreation park wrote, "today, our staff shaved some extra ice, loaded it into bins and buckets, and the owner took the snow home, to Maggie's backyard, where she enjoyed it with her family".

"Sending our love and condolences to Maggie's family. We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her with a little heaven on earth," the centre added.

A heap of snow was spread out under a shade for Maggie to enjoy the essence of winter with a prominent signboard ‘Maggie’s snow’. Pictures shared by the centre showed Maggie lying on the snow while her parents sitting on the side, enjoying some time together.

The couple’s social media accounts are full of with Maggie’s photos on snow-clad mountains.