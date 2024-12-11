Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two children have died after falling into an icy lake in upstate New York.

The tragic incident unfolded at around 4:35 p.m. Saturday when a 12-year-old boy is believed to have been walking across the frozen Washington Park Lake in Albany in the direction of a lake house.

The boy fell through the ice and plunged into the freezing water below, Albany Police Department said.

An 11-year-old girl then heroically dove into the water to try to save him, police said.

A Times Union reporter who happened to be in the area at the time said they overheard a person screaming and thrashing in the water and called 911.

Max Fajardo, another passerby and member of the National Guard, told the outlet he also noticed the commotion, saying the girl “was trying to be a hero.” He rushed to his car to grab a rope to try to help.

Officers responding to the scene then managed to wade through the lake and find the girl.

She was given CPR at the scene and rushed to Albany Medical Center Hospital in critical condition.

open image in gallery Scene of the tragedy at Washington Park Lake in Albany ( News Channel 13 )

Later that evening, the New York State Police’s underwater recovery team found the boy’s body.

Three days later, Albany Police anounced that the girl had also died from her injuries.

“This is a very tragic situation. The young girl went in to try and ultimately save the young boy and didn’t know what the situation was,” Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox told Times Union Saturday.

The identities of the two children, who were both students at Albany City School District, have not been released.