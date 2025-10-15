Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First responders in Portland, Oregon, were reportedly delayed in transporting an injured protester from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility to a nearby hospital because federal agents stood in front of an ambulance and refused to let them leave.

Confidential reports written by the two medical employees, obtained by Willamette Week, indicate that federal agents grew hostile towards the first responders after being informed that they could not join the ambulance ride because the patient was not under arrest.

The driver of the ambulance wrote in a report produced for American Medical Response, the group that contracts ambulance services in the county, that agents stood in front of the vehicle to prevent it from leaving.

Public records and 911 dispatch audio confirm those reports, with claims that “50-60” federal agents blocked the road in front of the vehicle.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to leave the ICE facility, the driver said in their report that they put the ambulance in park, causing it to lurch forward and enraging a federal agent who seemingly thought it was an attempt to hit them.

open image in gallery Federal agents blocked an ambulance from transporting an injured protester to the hospital for roughly 10 minutes, according to reports ( Getty Images )

Once in park, a group of agents crowded around the vehicle’s door as the medic tried to open it, the report says.

One agent, “pointed his finger at me in a threatening manner and began viciously yelling in my face, stating, ‘DON’T YOU EVER DO THAT AGAIN, I WILL SHOOT YOU, I WILL ARREST YOU RIGHT NOW,’” the report read.

The driver said they were “in such shock” and believed it “was no longer a safe scene.”

The Independent has asked the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the union representing the first responders for comment.

open image in gallery Protesters have been clashing with federal agents in Portland where Trump has deployed members of law enforcement agencies to crack down on immigration and crime ( Getty Images )

A spokesperson for the Global Medical Response / American Medical Response said in a statement that they are “collaborating closely with Federal Protective Service to thoroughly review all aspects related to this incident.”

The ambulance arrived at the ICE facility at 9.30 p.m. on October 5 to assist an injured 32-year-old protestor, but it wasn’t until 9:42 p.m that it was allowed to finally leave, according to theWillamette Week. A car with federal agents ultimately followed the ambulance to the hospital.

open image in gallery The driver of the ambulance told 911 dispatchers that agents were blocking their path to leave, not protesters ( REUTERS )

Outside, protesters reportedly changed “Let them out! Let them out!” according to KGW8.

Equally, radio messages between 911 dispatchers and the medics portray the confusing scenes around the delay.

"Copy, you're attempting to transport to Emanuel impeded by... protesters?" the dispatched asked, according to KGW.

"No, not protesters, just the ICE officers,” the medic responded.

It’s just the latest incident to occur in Portland outside of the ICE facility, where tensions have risen due to President Donald Trump’s deployment of federal officers and agents to crack down on crime and undocumented immigrants.