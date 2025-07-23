Terrifying moment dad pleads with ICE agents to let his child out of the car at daycare before they arrest him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shocking video captured the moment immigration officers detained an Oregon father as he was dropping his young child off at daycare - and he pleaded for them to let the child out before taking him into custody for deportation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stopped Mahdi Khanbabazadeh on July 15 while he was driving his child to Guidepost Montessori school in Beaverton, a suburb of Portland.

The alarming footage, obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting, shows the 38-year-old chiropractor asking ICE agents to “wait for three minutes” because “there is a baby in the car.” After the child was removed from the car, ICE officers can be seen cracking open the driver’s side window.

In the final clip, taken by a witness, the onlooker can be heard exclaiming: “This is not OK, and no one here will identify themselves to me,” as masked agents handcuff Khanbabazadeh and take him away.

Khanbabazadeh, a citizen of Iran, entered the U.S. on a student visa, which ICE claims he overstayed. Meanwhile, his family says he is married to a citizen and has already applied and interviewed for a green card.

open image in gallery ICE agents arrested Mahdi Khanbabazadeh, an Iranian citizen married to a US citizen, as he was trying to drop his child off at daycare near Portland, Oregon, last week. ( Oregon Public Broadcasting )

The clips, three taken on a dashcam and one by a witness, were provided to Oregon Public Broadcasting by Khanbabazadeh’s family and authenticated by the outlet.

Khanbabazadeh’s arrest marks the first by ICE outside an Oregon school, as until earlier this year, federal policy prohibited immigration officials from making arrests near certain locations, including schools, houses of worship and hospitals.

The incident began around 8:17 a.m. as Khanbabazadeh was in the car with his child in the backseat and pulled over by cops, according to the video’s timestamp.

“Daddy, police!” the child exclaims from the back as officers tell Khanbabazadeh to roll his window down further.

“Yeah, that’s police,” Khanbabazadeh replies while grabbing his identification for the agents and telling them he is headed to his child’s day care. The cops let him continue to the school, where they again approached the car.

A second clip, recorded at 8:32 a.m. in the daycare’s parking lot, shows the father pleading with officers to hold off on their arrest as he waits for someone to pick up his child. Khanbabazadeh tells the youngster that mom is on the way.

“There is a baby in the car,” he says. “Is it hard to wait for three minutes?”

open image in gallery Khanbabazadeh can be seen in the footage talking with his child about the police officers mere minutes before he was arrested. ( Oregon Public Broadcasting )

Another dashcam clip captured ICE officers smashing the driver’s side window of the car after Khanbabazadeh’s child had gotten out. The dad tells agents he is getting out, and one officer replies: “We told you three times. Unbuckle your seat belt and step out of the car.”

The final clip, taken by a witness, shows Khanbabazadeh standing next to a black SUV being handcuffed and led away by ICE officers, some of whom are wearing masks.

Khanbabazadeh is currently being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, though his family is pressing for his release from the facility.

ICE did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.

open image in gallery Khanbabazadeh was arrested by ICE agents, who, according to the witness who filmed the arrest, would not identify themselves. ( Oregon Public Broadcasting )

In a press release the day after the arrest, ICE stated it initially attempted to arrest Khanbabazadeh during a traffic stop, but decided to allow him to drop his son off at preschool first.

“Officers allowed him to proceed to the daycare parking lot where he stopped cooperating, resisted arrest and refused to exit his vehicle, resulting in ICE officers making entry by breaking one of the windows to complete the arrest,” a spokesperson for ICE said.

The horrifying incident left the local community rattled, especially parents at Guidepost Montessori School who witnessed the arrest.

Randy Kornfield was dropping his grandchild off at school at the time of the arrest and saw agents get into a tense exchange with a teacher who had asked them to identify themselves. He described the arrest as “heartless,” to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Other parents also expressed their concerns after witnessing the upsetting arrest of a fellow parent.

“I feel like a day care, which is where young children are taken care of, should be a safe place,” Natalie Berning said after dropping off her daughter at the Montessori in Beaverton Friday morning. “Not only is it traumatizing for the family, it’s traumatizing for all the other children as well.”

open image in gallery The arrest was witnessed by several parents at the daycare where Khanbabazadeh brought his child. ICE defended the arrest and confirmed the chiropractor was taken into custody. ( Oregon Public Broadcasting )

Kellie Burns, who has two children attending the preschool, said her husband was there and heard the glass shatter.

“More than anything, we want to express how unnecessarily violent and inhumane this was,” she said. “Everyone felt helpless. Everyone was scared.”

Guidepost Global Education, which oversees the Montessori school, called the incident “deeply upsetting.”

“We understand that this incident raises broader questions about how law enforcement actions intersect with school environments,” CEO Maris Mendes said in a statement. “It is not lost on us how frightening and confusing this experience may have been for those involved — especially for the young children who may have witnessed it while arriving at school with their parents.”