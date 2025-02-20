ICE prosecutor runs white supremacist social media account, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas prosecutor with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is behind a white supremacist social media account, according to a report.

An account on Elon Musk’s X platform with the handle @GlomarResponder, which has since locked its posts from public view, has been linked to the ICE employee spouting “blatantly racist and anti-immigrant views,” the Texas Observer reports.

The newspaper extensively reviewed posts by the account since 2012 and, through federal court records, courtroom visits and background interviews, claims that it belongs to 44-year-old James “Jim” Joseph Rodden, an assistant chief counsel for ICE in Dallas.

Rodden’s role is representing ICE in court hearings where judges rule on deportations, according to the Observer.

One post allegedly posted by Rodden includes one from January 2025. “America is a White nation, founded by Whites. We are the historical and majority population, and it was founded for our benefit. Our country should favor us,” it read.

Another post by the account in January said: “My WWII vet grandfather didn't get a chance to kill asians, so he volunteered for Korea. He'd be asking for a short term job with ICE kicking doors and swinging a baton.”

In September 2024, the account posted that “all blacks are foreign to my people.”

The Independent has contacted ICE for further comment.

A Texas prosecutors who handles immigration cases has been linked to a white supremacist account, according to a report ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In March 2024, another suspected read: “Nobody is proposing feeding migrants into tree shredders. Yet. Give it a few more weeks at this level of invasion, and that will be the moderate position.”

The account also posted that “migrants all are all criminals” in August 2024. The posts are no longer public but the newspaper has archived them.

Rodden did not respond to the Observer’s attempts to contact him and when a request for comment was made in person in a public courthouse hallway, the prosecutor referred them to his press office.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not comment on the substance of this article pending further investigation, to include whether the owner of the referenced ‘X’ account is a current employee,” an ICE spokesperson said in a statement to the newspaper. “Notwithstanding, ICE holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and takes seriously all allegations of inappropriate conduct.”

Rodden is a former U.S. Border Patrol agent and U.S. Marine Corps armorer, according to his LinkedIn profile. The Marine Corps confirmed his service and final rank of corporal to the Observer.

The newspaper matched Rodden to the GlomarResponder account by linking biographical details it mentioned. The information posted by the anonymous account aligned with Rodden’s social media profiles, public records, court hearings and other investigative methods, the outlet claims.

During a court hearing where Rodden was working, the journalist who wrote the Observer report noted him “repeatedly” using his phone “at moments that corresponded to times GlomarResponder made posts.”

A New York-based immigration attorney raised questions over Rodden’s capacity to act fairly and impartially in legal proceedings given his alleged views.

“A government lawyer who vilifies people that he opposes in court, and puts that out under the radar, would clearly be engaging in conduct that’s prejudicial to the administration of justice,” Cyrus Mehta told the outlet.