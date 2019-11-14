Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protests over Trump’s immigration raids that began in Los Angeles continued to spread to other major cities across the county on Tuesday, with activists planning even more demonstrations in the coming days.

From Los Angeles to Seattle, Chicago and New York, many of the protests have been peaceful, but some have resulted in clashes with the police and arrests, the Associated Press reported.

In New York City, thousands filled Foley Square in Lower Manhattan to protest the government’s actions. Many held signs reading “ICE out of New York,” while others chanted, “Why are you in riot gear? I don’t see no riot here.”

Police said multiple people were taken into custody.

A person is detained by NYPD Strategic Response Group officers for blocking a law enforcement vehicle outside of the Jacob K Javits Federal Building in New York City ( Getty )

In Chicago, a crowd marched through downtown streets drumming and chanting, “No more deportations!” and “Trump must go now.”

A car was driven through the street filled with protesters, causing them to scatter, but it was not immediately known whether anyone had been injured. By late Tuesday, the demonstration had grown to at least a thousand protesters, according to reports.

The protests continued to grow in response to Trump’s immigration crackdown from Friday that has been met with resistance from Los Angeles residents.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a Tuesday night address that more than 220 people have been arrested so far amid the protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles.

“If you incite violence or destroy our communities, you’re going to be held to account. That kind of criminal behavior will not be tolerated. Full stop,” Newsom said. The governor said that officials are reviewing footage to build more cases, “and people will be prosecuted.”

He criticized Trump for his decision to deploy thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles without his permission in response to the protests.

Newsom claimed the move was illegal and a “brazen abuse of power.”