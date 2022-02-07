One dead after ice skating group plunge into freezing California reservoir

A 72-year-old man is dead after a group of ice skaters plunged into a freezing Northern California reservoir on Saturday, authorities say.

The group of eight was skating at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe, when the accident occurred.

Six fell into the lake and the other two helped with rescue efforts, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the victim as William Smallfield, 72, of Truckee.

Authorities launched a rescue effort to find the stricken skaters, and the body of a man was located on Sunday (Sierra County Sheriff's Office)

Another member of the group who fell into the icy water about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of South Lake Tahoe city suffered a dislocated shoulder and was taken to a hospital, officials said.

A Placer County dive team searched the reservoir and emergency responders from the Washoe County Hasty Team flew over the area, but they weren’t able to locate the missing man until Sunday when his body was recovered, the office said.

Official urged skaters to stay off iced over lakes and reservoirs in the area.

“It is impossible to know the safety and stability of the ice, especially with the recent warmer temperatures,” Truckee officials wrote in a Facebook post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report