Private security at ICE jail in Texas accused of choking a handcuffed detainee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A private security officer stands accused of putting his hands around a handcuffed detainee's neck and slamming him against walls at an immigrant detention center in Conroe, Texas.

The officer, Charles Siringi, was criminally charged last week. The detainee was taken to the medical unit at the Montgomery Processing Center. The 66-year-old Siringi was charged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas with deprivation of rights while acting under the government’s authority, resulting in bodily injury, The Washington Post noted. On Tuesday, Siringi posted $10,000 bail.

The company that employed Siringi, the GEO Group, operates the detention center. The firm told The Post that Siringi no longer worked for the group. Following an internal review, the company referred the incident to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

The Independent has contacted ICE for comment.

“We are committed to respecting the human rights and dignity of all individuals in our care, and we have a zero-tolerance policy with respect to staff misconduct,” the GEO Group told The Post.

A view of Delaney Hall, a 1,000-person detention center operated by private prison company GEO Group for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New Jersey. In Texas, a private security guard at an ICE facility is accused of choking a detainee. ( Reuters )

The detainee claimed that Siringi handcuffed him outside his housing unit and took him into a small room alongside other officers, according to the criminal complaint. In the room, Siringi is alleged to have told the officers, “You better get him before I do.”

The complaint added that Siringi subsequently grabbed the detainee by the neck and slammed his face into a wall. As the detainee turned around, Siringi is alleged to have put enough force on his throat that he “tucked his chin down to his chest because he was gasping for air.”

The detainee said Siringi “did not remove his hands from his throat” and “used the choke hold to move him across the room and slam him into the wall near the doorway,” court documents state.

One of the two officers in the room, Elbert Griffin, backed up the detainee’s version of events and took him to the medical unit for treatment.

“Griffin stated he did not believe it was an appropriate use of force, nor did he believe [the detainee] had been resisting in any manner,” the complaint notes.

The Post noted that experts said the incident was a rare moment when an officer at a detention facility was being held criminally accountable for alleged abuse. It’s more common for detainees to file civil lawsuits.

American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project senior staff attorney Eunice Hyunhye Cho told the paper that detainees don’t have much power to reveal abuses.

“The power dynamic is so significant that people are either afraid to come forth [or] they are not believed when they raise complaints about abusive treatment,” she told The Post. “And facilities have all sorts of incentives to keep those types of incidents under wraps.”

A spokesperson for the nonprofit Freedom for Immigrants, Jeff Migliozzi, told the outlet that the allegations of abuse against Siringi were “unfortunately characteristic” of similar altercations.

“A lot of people don’t realize how common that actually is,” he said. “But again, in the vast majority of those cases, nothing results, in terms of an oversight process or some sort of lawsuit or investigation.”