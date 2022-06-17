Idaho deputy’s chilling response to fatally shooting man in mental health crisis

An Idaho sheriff’s deputy is accused of giving a chilling response after she shot a mentally ill man holding a knife by saying, “Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again”.

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brittany Brokop shot Michael Trappett after his family called to report he was experiencing a mental health crisis earlier this year.

The officer’s comments were reported by NBC News who obtained body camera footage of the January incident via a public records request.

Trappett was at his parents’ home in Orofino, a town of around 3,100 people n northern Idaho when the shooting took place.

Cpl Brokop and Deputy Randall Carruth, who also shot 48-year-old Trappett, were later cleared by Latah County’s prosecuting attorney, who viewed it as a justified shooting.

Prosecutors said that Trappett had been ordered to drop the knife but refused to do and came within 10ft of the officers when they opened fire.

Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz also said that Trappett had a “history of threatening and aggressive behavior” toward law enforcement.

Trappett’s family has accused both officers, who have since returned to active duty, of excessive force, and have filed a federal lawsuit.

“We think Brittany Brokop should be held accountable for her actions,” Michael’s brother, Bill Trappett, told NBC.

In 2020, Cpl Brokop was cleared in the shooting of Andrew Hull, 23, according to NBC.

Officials say that Mr Hull was shot in the thigh after pulling a gun on officers.

Cpl Brokop did not comment to NBC News. The Independent has reached out to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Department for comment.