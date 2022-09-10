Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sponsors pull out of Idaho pride event over GOP complaints of ‘Drag Kids’ event

Boise Pride Parade drop dress up event for kids amid death threats and political pressure campaign

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 10 September 2022 19:43
Comments
'It's my job as a father' Dwyane Wade addresses supporting his son after pride parade backlash

A pride parade festival in Boise, Idaho, has dropped a “Drag Kids” event after a Republican-led pressure campaign saw at least three sponsors pull out.

Organisers of the three-day Boise Pride Parade that began on Friday said they came under a wave of political pressure and received anonymous threats over plans to hold a 30-minute event where kids could dress up in sparkly dresses and lip-sync to songs on stage.

The event became a target of anti-trans websites and podcasts after Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon claimed that children would “engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers”.

Armed protesters threatened to show up to demonstrate, and a conservative pastor from California began asking followers to pressure the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to arrest organisers, the Associated Press reported.

Recommended

Sponsors Zions Bank, Idaho Power and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare pulled their support for the festival over Wednesday and Thursday.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Pride organisers said they had decided to postpone Drag Kids due to safety concerns for parents and children.

Dorothy Moon, chairwoman of the Idaho GOP, led a pressure campaign against the Boise Pride Parade

(Dorothy Moon for Idaho)

A Boise Pride Festival banner hangs on a lamp post in front of the Idaho Statehouse

(Associated Press)

“The kids who were going to perform have the enthusiastic support of their community and support and consent of their parents,” organisers said in the statement posted to Twitter.

“We support the kids 1000% and their choice to be themselves, stand their truth and express themselves. They are brave, beautiful and deserve their chance to be in the spotlight, and we want to give that to them at a later date.”

Riley Burrows, co-producer and host of the Drag Kids event, told the Associated Press he had received death threats.

He said in a statement the organiser’s number one priority was to provide children with a positive and safe environment to share their art and pledged to try to stage the event at a later date.

Recommended

Anti-LGBT+ rhetoric has been intensifying in Idaho and the US in recent months.

In June, 31 members of the extremist hate group the Patriot Front were arrested on suspicion of trying to start a riot at a Pride march in  Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in