Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at an Idaho mall, police say.

Officials say that one person is now in custody after shooting reportedly broke out at the Boise Towne Square Mall in the Idaho city on Monday afternoon.

“Officers are responding to a report of shots fired at the mall on N. Milwaukee. People are asked to avoid the area. More information will be available here as it is confirmed,” tweeted Boise Police Department.

“Officers are continuing to secure the scene, there are multiple reports of injuries. One person is in custody.”

And they added: “Officers continuing to work their way though the mall to clear each business. It is expected to take a little while. We have no further information indicating additional threats at this time.”

It is not known how many people have been injured, or what the extent of those injuries is.