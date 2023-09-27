Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disciplinary action has been taken against several students at a high school in Idaho, after a racist photo was circulated on social media.

The photo, posted to Instagram, has since been taken down, but featured several students lined up behind another student lying on the ground, while making rude hand gestures.

The students’ clothes also reportedly spelled out a racial slur, prompting outrage from parents from the school – with multiple complaints made to local news broadcasters.

Salmon School District Superintendent Dr Troy Easterday released two videos online to address the incident saying he was “well aware” of the situation pertaining to the post.

In the second brief video, Dr Easterday said: “The Salmon School District does not condone, nor has ever condoned, what was expressed on social media today.

“Disciplinary action has been taken.”

Dr Easterday did not specify further on what action had been taken against the students.

He told local channel KTVB that the post had not been “maliciously made” and that the school’s administrative team “did not hesitate to act”.

“Nothing has ever been brought to my desk that there’s ever been a situation like this, and that it hasn’t been taken seriously. Not while I’ve been here," Dr Easterday said.

"Our team did not hesitate to act. We did all the right legal steps to make sure disciplinary action was taken.”

KTVB reported that it had been contacted by several outraged parents following the incident, as did East Idaho News.

One anonymous parent told East Idaho News that the post was “disgusting and a hate crime”.

Another added: “The reason why there’s hate in this community is because no one does anything about it. Period.

“These kids are old enough to know right from wrong. Parents, do better. But you can’t blame the parents for this, because some of them are 18. They’re adults. It’s disturbing.”