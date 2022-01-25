Florida weather forecasters have warned residents to watch out for iguanas falling out of trees as temperatures drop across the state.

For the cold-blooded reptiles, which are common in the southern part of Florida, struggle to cope with cold-snaps.

They sleep in trees during cold weather and when they enter a frozen state they can often fall to the ground below.

The lows have already hit 40F (4C) this week and forecasters say that the temperature in Miami could plunge into the 30s this weekend.

“We’ve entered FALLING IGUANA territory as temps. are in the widespread 40’s across Broward & Miami-Dade,” weather anchor Vivian Gonzalez of Miami’s WVSN tweeted.

“They slow down or become immobile when temps. drop & could fall from trees, but they are not dead. Don’t approach. Once the sun is out, they will move.”

Eric Blake, a senior hurricane specialist at Miami’s National Hurricane Center, added that it was “definitely time for an extended-range iguana fall watch.

There is good reason for residents to be warned about the chance of being hit by a falling iguana. The lizards, which are an invasive species not native to Florida, can see males grow up to five feet in length and weighing as much as 17lbs.