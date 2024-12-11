IHOP worker fired for feeding a homeless man gets offered her job back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Florida IHOP working who was fired for feeding a homeless man has been offered her job back, according to local reports.

Victoria Hughes worked at a Lakeland, Florida, IHOP since 2013, but that all changed after a chance encounter on November 24.

According to WFLA, a homeless man visited the IHOP that day and said he was hungry. Hughes felt sympathy for the man and brought him a small stack of pancakes and a water.

She informed her manager that she’d given the man a meal, but was surprised to see that it upset him.

“He told me the reason behind him being upset [was] because it could cause a loitering issue…or a safety issue for customers,” Hughes told WFLA.

open image in gallery Victoria Hughes was fired from her job at a Lakeland, Florida IHOP in November, 2024, after she fed a homeless man who asked her for food. IHOP later offered her the job back ( screengrab/GoFundMe )

Later on in the day the man returned with a family who also bought him food.

Then, two days later, Hughes’ received a phone call from her manager. She was being fired.

When asked, her manager blamed “company policy” for the decision.

In a statement to USA TODAY, franchisee Dan Enea said that the company invetigated the situation and integrated a new training program for its employees to address food insecurity issues. Enea assured the outlet that IHOP is “dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone.”

“As part of our ongoing efforts to support those in need within our local community, we will continue to address food insecurity through our partnership with Feeding America and by making a donation to local Lakeland charities that also support this important cause,” he said.

In addition to the renewed focus on food insecurity, IHOP also offered Hughes her job back.

She said that after speaking to WFLA, a corporate representative from IHOP contacted her and offered to not only reinstate her but also to compensate her for her missed work.

Hughes told WFLA she was not sure if she would take her old job back. She did not regret feeding the man in need and said she would do so again, even if it cost her her job.

“I need my job, but I would still do it again,” she told WFLA. “I truly would. I would still help somebody if I could. If he asked me for my shirt, I probably would have tried to give him that too.”

Hughes launched a GoFundMe to help keep her afloat through the holidays.