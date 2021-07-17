Bobby Roundtree, a former Illinois football player who was paralysed from the waist down in a swimming accident two years ago, has reportedly died aged 23.

The University of Illinois said on Friday that the death of the former defensive end had "shocked and saddened” everyone at the institution, and that from "his first day on campus, Bobby was a leader.”

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said of the Florida native: “His work ethic, competitive fire, and drive for excellence set him apart” and that “In the face of incredible adversity, he demonstrated he was, and always will remain, a true champion”.

In an accident in 2019, the football player suffered a severe spinal cord injury after he jumped from a boat. he was unable to move from the waist down afterwards.

Mr Whitman added that “Following his tragic accident, those same qualities allowed him to tackle his new challenges with the same vigor and determination that we had seen on the football field. In so doing, he continued to bring light and inspiration to the lives of those around him — and, in fact, to so many people who had never had the pleasure of meeting him."

Roundtree, who died at home in the Tampa area, had frequently posted videos of his rehabilitation to Twitter. The most recent of which was on Monday.

"He was fine. He was not sick. He just stopped breathing," Brenda McCarthy, the executive director of a nonprofit group We Believe In Me that worked with Roundtree, told The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.

Roundtree himself, in an interview last year with the Chicago Sun Times, said he believed he would regain strength in his lower body and walk again, adding thatt "I also feel if the COVID wasn't around, others would be able to come see me more."

He played two seasons for the Illini, starting 20 games. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Additional reporting by Reuters.