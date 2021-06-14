Massive explosion at Illinois chemical plant prompts evacuation
A massive explosion and fire at a Chemtool plant in Rockton, Illinois forced the evacuation of residents within a mike of the facility.
The explosion occurred Monday morning around 7:30am.
According to MyStateline.com, Chemtool produces fluids, lubricants and grease products.
An evacuation of the area was ordered by fire officials who feared potentially hazardous chemicals may have been leaked into the air.
