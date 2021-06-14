Massive explosion at Illinois chemical plant prompts evacuation

Monday 14 June 2021 16:37
<p>A fireball explodes out from a Chemtool plant in Rockton, Illinois, as firefighters battle the blaze</p>

A massive explosion and fire at a Chemtool plant in Rockton, Illinois forced the evacuation of residents within a mike of the facility.

The explosion occurred Monday morning around 7:30am.

According to MyStateline.com, Chemtool produces fluids, lubricants and grease products.

An evacuation of the area was ordered by fire officials who feared potentially hazardous chemicals may have been leaked into the air.

