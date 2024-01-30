The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of a missing California woman are desperately searching for her after receiving a concerning video call in which she appeared distraught.

Authorities in San Diego have launched a missing persons investigation for 25-year-old India Delilah O’Hanlon after she was reported missing by her family on 25 January.

India, an Australian-American, last spoke with her parents on 16 January after her mother had spent weeks trying to get in touch with her, her father Creed O’Hanlon told The Independent. Mr O’Hanlon said that India seemed agitated, high and possibly scared when a man walked into the room midconversation.

Shortly after Mr O’Hanlon heard the man, the call abruptly ended and India has not been heard from since.

“She was agitated, could not settle and was avoiding eye contact. She told us that she had lost her job, was broke, and was staying with a friend,” Mr Creed recounted. “The unseen guy returned about 30 minutes into what had been [an] awkward phone call.

“She immediately looked wary, maybe even frightened, she then said, ‘I gotta go.’ And hung up. Her mother tried to call her back but no answer. That was the last time we saw her or had any kind of contact.”

Mr O’Hanlon said in a X post pleading for help finding her daughter that she had left her personal belongings behind, including her wallet, computer, credit cards and social security cards. India is believed to have been last seen in the City Heights neighbourhood.

According to her father, India, who moved to Southern California from the UK in 2019, had a change in behaviour over the last four to six months.

“Prior to this, she was self-disciplined, committed to getting a tertiary education, and looking after her health and fitness,” Mr O’Hanlon said.

Mr O’Hanlon, who resides in Morocco with India’s mother, said he has reason to believe her daughter is in danger and mental distress.

He is also concerned that India is being held against her will.

Before their last call, India’s parents had been trying to reach her by phone, email and social media for weeks, Mr O’Hanlon said.

“Her mother, with whom she has always had a close, caring relationship, had not had any contact with her and been sending messages imploring her to be in touch. She then called out of the blue,” he told The Independent.

India’s family has been in touch with her friends in San Diego, as well as law enforcement and a private missing person investigator. Mr O’Hanlon said law enforcement is attempting to piece together the timeline of India’s disappearance and retrace her last known steps.

India is described as a white female, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5ft8in and weighs around 125lbs.

Anyone with information regarding India’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department’s missing person’s unit at (619)-531-2277 or detectives at (619) 531-2000.