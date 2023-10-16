Indiana art teacher found dead while on holiday in Puerto Rico
Amanda Webster, 44, was last seen at the Casa Parcha guest house near El Yunque National Park in Naguaboo
The “lifeless” body of a missing Indiana art teacher has been found in a river days after she vanished without a trace while on holiday in Puerto Rico.
Amanda Webster, 44, was last seen at the Casa Parcha guest house where she was staying near El Yunque National Park in Naguaboo.
She was reported missing last Wednesday by the landlord at the guest house.
On Saturday, authorities said that a body had been discovered in a river in the Rio Blanco neighbourhood.
While police have not confirmed the body belongs to the missing teacher, Webster’s mother Pamela confirmed her tragic death on social media.
“Thank all of you for your support and prayers,” she wrote.
“They just found Amanda’s body in the river, she had been under water for some time.”
Puerto Rican Police said the body was discovered in a rocky area of the river.
“A lifeless body, which could be that of a woman, was found this morning in the river of the Rio Blanco neighborhood of the Sector Camino Viejo de Naguabo by the team that was in the area carrying out the search,” a statement read.
“The body was found upside down floating in a rocky area of the river, so the CIC team of the Police, along with the Prosecutor’s Office and staff of the Forensic Institute are working on the extraction and identification process of it.”
Police added that “at this stage, it is not possible to identify the gender of the body or conclude if it shows signs of violence”.
Webster was a teacher at Thompson Crossing Elementary School in Franklin Township, Indianapolis.
