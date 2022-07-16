An Indiana pizza delivery guy was hailed a hero after running into a burning house to rescue two children and three teenagers from a blaze.

Nicholas Bostic, 25, was driving past the home in Lafayette when he spotted the blaze and dashed inside to get an 18-year-old and four youngsters to safety,

Four siblings, aged 1, 6, 13 and 18, and a 13-year-old who was sleeping over were saved by his brave actions, according to officials.

Mr Bostic says he did not have his phone with him and could not call 911 so he ran to the backdoor and headed upstairs before getting some of the youngsters out.

When they told him that the six-year-old was still inside, he headed back into the blaze and despite thick smoke found her. He then punched out a window so they could escape to safety.

Mr Bostic was hospitalised for severe smoke inhalation and a serious cut to his arm, police said. He has now been discharged.

“The dad said he’d love to take me out for a dinner. They have wide-open arms welcoming me as a part of their family,” he told ABC7 Chicago.

“I’m glad I was there at the right time, the right place. If opportunity came again and I had to do it, I would do it.

“I knew what I was risking. I knew the next second it could be my life. But every second counted.”

The children’s parents, David and Tiera Barrett, had been out on a date night and returned to find emergency vehicles outside their home.

“I literally told him he’s now part of our family,” David Barrett told The Perdue Exponent.

“And he was all on board with it. Once we get settled someplace, we’re going to invite him over and his girlfriend for dinner.”