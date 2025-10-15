Coroner describes ‘remarkable discovery’ of 4,000-year-old human skull in Indiana

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A portion of a human skull more than 4,000 years old has been found in Indiana, with the local coroner’s office calling it a “remarkable discovery.”

Fayette County Coroner Eddie Richardson fittingly announced the skull’s finding on Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday.

Human remains were found in June on the bank of the Whitewater River and reported to the local sheriff’s office, according to a recent Facebook post from the coroner’s office.

Preliminary analysis, which included Radiocarbon Dating, confirmed the skull is about 4,270 years old, dating to around 2,300 B.C.

open image in gallery A human skull more than 4,000 years old has been found in Indiana, with the local coroner’s office calling it a 'remarkable discovery' ( Fayette County Coroner's Office )

During this time, larger populations of Native Americans were living in smaller areas, according to the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites. Native Americans were also becoming increasingly dependent on plant foods. Groundstone tools, which were shaped from hard granitic or basaltic stone materials, appeared regularly.

"This discovery underscores the importance of our community's vigilance and the necessity of professional collaboration,” Richardson said in a statement. “I want to commend the landowner for their responsible action in immediately reporting the finding."

The coroner received help from Dr. Krista Latham with the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center and testing was conducted by the University of Georgia to determine the age of the remains.

open image in gallery The remains were found in June on the bank of the Whitewater River ( Fayette County Coroner's Office )

“Today, as we observe Indigenous Peoples' Day, we honor the history, cultures, and enduring presence of Native American people,” the Facebook post read.

“This remarkable discovery is a powerful and humbling reminder that people have walked this land, our home in Fayette County, for millennia. It calls upon all of us to handle this matter with the utmost respect and diligence.”

The coroner’s office said it is waiting to hear from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources “regarding the next steps for repatriation and site management, ensuring that this ancestral discovery is handled according to cultural and legal standards.”