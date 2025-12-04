Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Elderly dog owner dies after falling through ice on pond trying to save his beloved pup

Indiana officials say Phillip Hoover’s death was an accidental drowning

Andrea Cavallier
Thursday 04 December 2025 18:05 GMT
Comments
Phillip Hoover, 69, died after falling through the ice of a pond while trying to save his beloved dog
Phillip Hoover, 69, died after falling through the ice of a pond while trying to save his beloved dog (Yoder-Culp Funeral Home)

An Indiana man died after falling through the ice of a pond while trying to save the beloved dog that he ultimately gave his life to protect.

Phillip Hoover, 69, was pulled from the icy waters on Monday after officers responded to the private pond around 4 p.m. in Syracuse, which is about 145 miles north of Indianapolis.

Officers say Hoover fell through the ice while attempting to rescue his dog, which had broken through the frozen surface, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Emergency crews pulled Hoover from the water and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died. Officials say his death was an accidental drowning. His dog survived and showed no signs of injury.

The drowning remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana DNR and the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

Phillip Hoover, 69, died after falling through the ice of a pond while trying to save his beloved dog
Phillip Hoover, 69, died after falling through the ice of a pond while trying to save his beloved dog (Yoder-Culp Funeral Home)

The Indiana DNR is reminding the public to assume no ice is safe, test the ice before walking on it and take safety precautions when near frozen bodies of water.

Hoover had worked 47 years at Smoker Craft and loved woodworking, fishing, grilling and cheering on the Chicago Bears, according to his obituary.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in