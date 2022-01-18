Firefighters deal with major Indiana train derailment
Firefighters are dealing with a major train derailment in Indiana that left dozens of goods cars strewn across the tracks.
Wayne Township Fire Department posted dramatic drone video of the aftermath of the accident, which took place in Avon, near Indianapolis, on Tuesday.
Officials say that no-one was injured during the incident and that there was “no threat to the population.”
“Wayne Township Fire Department is assisting Avon Fire Department and CSX with a train derailment at 240 Production Drive in Avon. No injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the population,” the fire department stated on Twitter.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies