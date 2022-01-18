Firefighters are dealing with a major train derailment in Indiana that left dozens of goods cars strewn across the tracks.

Wayne Township Fire Department posted dramatic drone video of the aftermath of the accident, which took place in Avon, near Indianapolis, on Tuesday.

Officials say that no-one was injured during the incident and that there was “no threat to the population.”

“Wayne Township Fire Department is assisting Avon Fire Department and CSX with a train derailment at 240 Production Drive in Avon. No injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the population,” the fire department stated on Twitter.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.