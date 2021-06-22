Students sue Indiana University over requirement to get vaccinated

A group of students has sued Indiana University over its Covid-19 vaccination requirement.

In the federal lawsuit, eight students claim that the requirement that students, faculty and staff are vaccinated before returning to campus violates their rights and the state’s vaccine passport law.

Court papers state that the students feel that they are being forced by the university into vaccination and face “the threat of virtual expulsion from school”.

The lawsuit argues that with the pandemic easing in the United States, universal vaccination at the university is not necessary.

“As the numbers continue to decline, such draconian measures as requiring all students to be vaccinated is not reasonable,” it states.

The university said earlier this month that all students would be required to verify their vaccination status, unless they applied for a medical or religious exception.

The lawsuit adds that anyone without the exception can have their student IDs deactivated, their class schedules cancelled and face a ban from on-campus activities.

“The requirement for all Indiana University students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before the return to school in August remains in place,” said university spokesperson Chuck Carney in a statement.

“As part of IU’s response to the ongoing pandemic, the vaccine mandate is helping to support a return to safe and more normal operations this fall.

“The university is confident it will prevail in this case.”

The state of Indiana has fallen behind the national vaccination average, with 39 per cent fully vaccinated, and 43 per cent have received one dose.

By comparison 45 per cent of the US population is fully vaccinated and 53 per cent of Americans have received one dose.