Indianapolis 500 expected to be delayed as fans are told to evacuate amid oncoming severe weather

The start of the Indianapolis 500 was expected to be delayed as a strong storm pushed into the area, forcing Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials to evacuate about 125,000 fans who had already arrived for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The video boards inside the speedway flashed that a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect as the band of rain approached from the west. It was expected to bring heavy rain along with dangerous winds and lightning.

The brunt of the storm was expected to hit about 12:45 p.m. EDT, right when the race was due to begin. There was no word on how long the delay would last, but Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said that officials are hoping for a window after the initial band of rain that would allow enough time to dry the track and complete at least 101 laps, making the race official.

