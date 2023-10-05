Escaped monkey runs riot in Indianapolis neighbourhood

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An unlikely manhunt is under way to catch an escaped monkey that is running riot around an Indianapolis neighbourhood.

Momo the monkey escaped from owner Wayne Pham’s home near 500 Ironridge Court, south of East Washington Street and South Mitthoefer Road, in the Irongate neighbourhood at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Indianapolis Police said that officers responded to the area to assist Animal Care Services in finding the monkey just after 6.30pm.

The search was called a day at around 8.40pm and police left the area, Fox 59 reported.

The monkey has been causing chaos while on the loose, with police warning that he has caused some injuries to local residents – however they could not confirm whether the injuries came from bites.

The monkey’s concerned owner appealed for help in finding Momo on the ‘Indy pets: Lost & Found’ Facebook page.

Mr Pham told residents not to approach Momo if they spot him but just call the police or animal control.

Over two hundred Indianapolis residents responded to Mr Pham’s pleas to bring Momo home.

This is Momo the monkey’s second escape this year (Wayne Pham/Facebook)

Some community members said they had spotted Momo on his outing – in people’s garages, front gardens and even on top of their cars.

The monkey even made a quick pit stop to drink from a woman’s Pepsi can in her garage, Fox 59 claimed.

The monkey was spotted running around the Irongate neighbourhood (IMPD)

WishTV reported that another neighbour told police that the monkey was seen drinking something a bit stronger – a beer from a trash can.

Momo was last seen in the 10000 block of Gate Drive and has yet not been captured, police said on Wednesday night.

This is not Momo’s first time running riot around Indianapolis, according to the local Facebook page.

Momo seen sitting on top of a woman’s car in his escape (Karri Harbert/Facebook)

The escape artist also fled his home on 10 July, but was later found and returned home.

Indiana is one of the 24 states where it is legal to own a pet monkey.