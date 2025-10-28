Police search for stolen endangered tortoises after Indiana zoo waited 11 days to report them missing
An Egyptian tortoise and a Northern Spider tortoise were stolen from the Indianapolis Zoo earlier this month
Police have launched a search for two stolen endangered tortoises after the Indianapolis Zoo waited 11 days to report them missing.
An Egyptian tortoise and a Northern Spider tortoise, both of which are on the critically endangered species list, were taken from their enclosure in the zoo’s desert exhibit between 10 a.m. local time on October 11 and 10 a.m. on October 12, Indiana State Police say.
Captain Ron Galaviz with the Indiana State Police confirmed to Fox 59 that the tortoises were not reported missing until last Thursday.
On Monday, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding the two tortoises in a Facebook post.
Facebook users questioned how the theft could’ve happened.
“I’m curious how exactly you steal not one but TWO tortoises from a Zoo?” one user wrote.
To which another replied, “We recently went to the Indianapolis zoo and they’re not in a really closed encounter. They’re just smack in the middle with very accessible fence type thing you could reach in and pick it up.”
“How do you walk out of the zoo with 2 turtles? That must be a big rain coat,” a third user commented.
But Galaviz explained the tortoises stolen were rather small.
“The tortoises are not the large giant tortoises that you see people sitting on and riding around on,” he told Fox 59. “These are actually very small, probably fit in the palm of your hand.”
Galaviz said the tortoises can be anywhere by now.
“They could end up in a pet store. They could be in somebody’s personal aquarium somewhere that obviously we don’t know, [the] black market. I think the possibilities run the gamut,” he said.
The Independent has reached out to the zoo for comment and Indiana State Police for updates on the tortoises’ whereabouts.
According to the zoo’s website, the Egyptian tortoises are typically four inches long and weigh one pound, and are endangered due to habitat loss and pet trade. Northern Spider tortoises, which are five inches long and weigh one pound, suffer from habitat loss and poaching.
Jake Oakman, a spokesperson for the zoo, said in a statement shared by ABC News, it is “working closely with law enforcement to investigate the theft.”
"We continue to hope for their safe return and we appreciate the community's support during this time,” Oakman said.
Indiana State Police asked anyone with information that could help them in the search for the tortoises to contact police.
