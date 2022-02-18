Baby formula recalled over bacteria fears after baby dies

Three types of baby formula made in the same factory have been recalled after four children became ill with bacterial infections and one of them later died.

The formulas recalled are Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare, all of which were made in a factory in Michigan.

The FDA said there had been four reported instances of sickness in children who had ingested the formula, which prompted the recall. However, it stressed that there was not yet a proven link between the formulas that had been recalled and the instances of illness in the youngsters.

FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas: “As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections.”

More follows...