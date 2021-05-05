A married influencer couple are facing criticism for euthanizing their dog after he bit their son and was considered “too old to rehome.”

Fans of Nikki and Dan Phillippi have expressed anger after they posted a video outlining their rationale for putting down their dog last weekend. Typically, the couple’s content revolves around their life together with their son Logan and Bowser, the dog in question.

Bowser was a member of their household for nine years, as the couple said in their emotional video about their decision. In most cases, people choose to euthanize their pets following a terminal illness diagnosis. However, the couple opted to put Bowser down after the dog displayed his “aggressive side.”

The dog bit their young child and the couple “decided it was time for Bowser to pass peacefully on,” they announced in the video on which comments were turned off. The couple said they had thought long and hard about the ultimate decision.

However, the reasoning behind their decision did not go over well on their other social media channels, where commentators expressed their anger.

Ariel Gibbons, who commented on their Instagram post, said: “Some dogs can’t live with kids but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be allowed to live.”

Pixiepops added the following to the comment section: “Shame on you! There’s definitely more options than just putting your dog down for this.”

Danikrasnove wrote, “wow. this is appalling. so many other better options and you basically choose to kill him.”

The couple said the day they put him down was “the worst day, but it was amazing because everything comes to an end,”

Dog behavourist Diana Sweeney spoke about the hardship faced by families following, telling Veterinary Practice News in 2016, “The grueling decision of whether to euthanize the dog afterwards can tear families apart due to differing opinions,” she said. “...The psychological implications can last a lifetime.”

The pair are yet to respond to the comments from their fans.