Country singer slammed for ‘worst national anthem ever’ before MLB’s Home Run Derby

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress sang the national anthem at the MLB’s Home Run Derby in a performance that has been labeled anything but a home run.

Social media users were quick to slam the country star’s a cappella, tonally fluid version of the song on Monday.

“My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever,” one X user brutally wrote.

Another account called her version “interesting, to say the least…”

“This is what a Grammy nominee made by Auto-Tune sounds like without Auto-Tune or musical accompaniment (a cappella) ....Her career could be wrecked....” yet another remarked.

“Joe Biden could’ve sang that better,” one joked.

Some even begged: “Just please don’t try to sing our National Anthem ever again.”

“That Ingrid Andress national anthem might have been the worst thing to happen in America in the last 48 hours,” one user wrote. Another replied, referring to the assassination attempt against Donald Trump on Saturday: “Not a good week for ears.”

Others compared her performance to Fergie’s 2018 performance of the national anthem at an NBA game, which has been denounced as one of the worst versions for years. Now, critics are saying they would have preferred Fergie’s rendition.

“With all due respect, and I mean this sincerely, this is the worst anthem I’ve ever heard. Fergie would’ve been an upgrade,” one said.

Others posted memes of people celebrating, suggesting Fergie would be thrilled after Monday’s rendition. One user wrote: “Fergie seeing Ingrid Andress dethrone her for worst National Anthem performance.”

Before her Monday performance — or the barrage of criticism — the Grammy-nominated singer announced a new single that is coming out on July 24.

She has not yet responded to the online criticism. The Independent has emailed representatives for Andress.