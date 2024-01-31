Jump to content

Watch live: Jerome Powell speaks after first US Fed policy meeting of 2024

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 31 January 2024 19:42
Comments
Close

Watch live as Jerome Powell delivers remarks following the Federal Reserve’s first policy meeting of 2024 on Wednesday, 31 January.

It comes after the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) comes to an end, with the Fed likely to keep interest rates unchanged.

Rates have been predicted to stay in a range of 5.25 to 5.5 per cent.

Experts will be watching Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks to gain insight into how soon the Fed could cut interest rates in 2024.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a rate cut in March has dropped to around 63 per cent, down from around 73 per cent a month ago.

Stocks in the US were mixed as the country awaited the outcome of the meeting, with the Dow up 39 points, or 0.1 per cent.

