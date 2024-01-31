Watch live: Jerome Powell speaks after first US Fed policy meeting of 2024

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Jerome Powell delivers remarks following the Federal Reserve’s first policy meeting of 2024 on Wednesday, 31 January.

It comes after the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) comes to an end, with the Fed likely to keep interest rates unchanged.

Rates have been predicted to stay in a range of 5.25 to 5.5 per cent.

Experts will be watching Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks to gain insight into how soon the Fed could cut interest rates in 2024.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a rate cut in March has dropped to around 63 per cent, down from around 73 per cent a month ago.

Stocks in the US were mixed as the country awaited the outcome of the meeting, with the Dow up 39 points, or 0.1 per cent.