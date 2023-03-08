Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Activists march in Mexico City for International Women’s Day

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 08 March 2023 21:07
Comments

Watch live as activists march through Mexico City to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, 8 March.

The yearly celebration marks the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe.

It is also used as an opportunity for campaigners to call for an acceleration in women's equality.

In recent years, the Women's Day protest in Mexico City has drawn thousands of participants to the march.

The 2020 and 2021 protests resulted in violence breaking out. In the latter year, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas as campaigners clashed with officers.

Recommended

The protest comes just a few years after Mexico suffered a horrific femicide crisis, with 1,000 women murdered because of their gender in 2021.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in