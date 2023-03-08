Watch live: Activists march in Mexico City for International Women’s Day
Watch live as activists march through Mexico City to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, 8 March.
The yearly celebration marks the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe.
It is also used as an opportunity for campaigners to call for an acceleration in women's equality.
In recent years, the Women's Day protest in Mexico City has drawn thousands of participants to the march.
The 2020 and 2021 protests resulted in violence breaking out. In the latter year, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas as campaigners clashed with officers.
The protest comes just a few years after Mexico suffered a horrific femicide crisis, with 1,000 women murdered because of their gender in 2021.
