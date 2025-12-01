Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy snow and ice in Indiana led to a huge pileup of 45 cars and trucks.

On Saturday morning on the eastbound I-70 highway in Vigo county near the town Terre Haute, the bad weather caused vehicles to lose control on the road. A spokesperson for nearby Riley Fire Department told WTWO 2 it was the largest wreck they had ever attended.

Footage shows cars and trucks backed into each other along the highway, which Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Matt Ames said took about six hours to clean up.

But despite the large number of vehicles involved in the crash, there were no serious injuries, Ames said.

open image in gallery Major pileup of 45 cars and trucks takes about six hours to clean up ( Indiana Department of Transportation )

In multiple video messages on Facebook, Ames urged drivers stay vigilant on the roads with the cold snap set to continue.

“Folks if you could stay home, just you stay home,” he said. “People just need to drive smart when the snow starts falling, reduce your speed, make sure you’re buckled up and lets just all be safe out there.

“This shutdown is expected to be at least six hours to get cleanup. We've got multiple commercial vehicles and of course multiple passenger vehicles involved in this.”

After hours of cleaning, Ames said the road was open again but warned it was snowing again so people needed to remain vigilant.

open image in gallery Major pileup of 45 cars and trucks takes about six hours to clean up ( Indiana State Police )

“Good news is we’ve got interstate 70 opened back up at the 15 mile mark around Vigo county, bad news is guess what it’s starting to snow again,” he said. “If you don’t have to take any unnecessary trips please stay home.”

A major winter storm caused travel chaos across the Midwest over the weekend, with Terre Haute recording 3.7 inches of snowfall.

The bad weather occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday when many people were traveling so the roads were particularly busy. Flight tracking website FlightAware also recorded more than 2,000 cancellations.

Brenda Deter, a 50-year-old massage therapist from Fort Wayne, was just one of the many people forced to drive when their flight was cancelled.

“Everything got canceled going to Fort Wayne, so I’m working on getting a refund and renting a car,” she toldThe New York Times. “We’ll have to drive three hours in the snow now.”