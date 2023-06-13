Iowa building owner pleads guilty to civil infraction following deadly collapse

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The owner of a building in Iowa that partially collapsed last month has pleaded guilty to an infraction related to the disaster.

The six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, partially collapsed on 28 May, killing three people and leaving dozens of others homeless.

In the aftermath of the collapse, reports emerged that the building had a long history of code violations and tenant complaints regarding its structural integrity.

Andrew Wold, the building's owner, instructed his attorney to enter a guilty plea on his behalf for failing to maintain the building in a safe and sanitary condition, according to NBC News.

Mr Wold was fined $300 on 30 May. City Attorney Tom Warner said during a news conference earlier this year that the citation was intended to prevent Mr Wold from transferring the property in an effort to dodge a demolition order.

Work crews were busy using an excavator to tear down the 116-year-old structure. Officials said the demolition would likely last several weeks.

The building is located in downtown Davenport and, due to its age and condition, is believed to have asbestos and other hazardous material in its walls. The city ordered residents living nearby to vacate their homes during the tear-down for their safety.

Davenport officials faced criticism following the collapse. They originally said the building would be demolished two days after the collapse, which prompted criticism from families who were afraid their loved ones might still be trapped inside. The city eventually relented and allowed for a longer search period.

Branden Colvin Sr, 42, Ryan Hitchcock, 51, and Daniel Prien, 60, were all found dead amongst the rubble. Nine people were rescued from the collapse.

Local residents stand on a sidewalk near a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed May 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A resident of the building has filed a lawsuit against the city, its engineers, contractors, and the owner of the building. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants knew that the building was failing but intentionally tried to keep tenants unaware of the danger the structure posed.

"Despite knowledge of the inevitable nature of this collapse, neither Wold, the City of Davenport, nor the licensed engineers ordered the necessary evacuation of the building," the complaint claims, according to NBC News.

It goes on to claim that the "collapse was preventable."

"The negligence, gross negligence, and the reckless, outrageous, willful and wanton conduct of the Defendants caused this devastating tragedy, and they must be held liable," it reads.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Wold for comment.

The city of Davenport's chief strategy officer said it does not comment on pending litigation.