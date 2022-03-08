Six teens charged with murder in Iowa high school shooting
Six teenagers have been charged with murder and attempted murder in the Iowa high school shooting that left one dead and two critically injured.
Police said the drive-by shooting outside East High School in Des Moines on Monday was targeted at the 15-year-old boy who was killed, while the 16- and 18-year-old girls injured were bystanders.
"Within one hour of the incident, almost all of the suspects were in custody. Within several hours, all were, " police spokesman Paul Parizek told The Des Monies Register.
Police said the gunfire came from multiple vehicles and the six Des Monies men arrested face charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. They include Octavio Lopez, 17, Nyang Chamdual, 14, Manuel Buezo, 16, Romero Perdomo, 16, Alex Perdomo, 15, and Henry Valladares-Amaya, 17.
This is a breaking news story; more updates to follow.
